Today is the birthday of People's Artist Muhammadali Abduqunduzov

Today, July 14, People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Karakalpakstan, master actor of the Uzbek National Academic Drama Theatre, and winner of the International Babur Prize Muhammadali Abduqunduzov celebrates his 74th birthday. He was born on July 14, 1952, in Yaypan village, Uzbekistan district, Fergana region.

Muhammadali Abduqunduzov is one of the talented actors who has created many unforgettable images in theater and cinema. On stage, he has skillfully portrayed characters such as Ferdinand, Otabek, Husayn Bayqara, Umarkhan, and Cholpon. His roles in video films such as "Babur," "Layli and Majnun," "Scorpion from the Altar," and "Day and Night" have also left a deep impression on the audience. In particular, his calm and profound performance as Babur is recognized as one of the brightest pages in the actor's career.

With his high level of skill, unique performance style, and dedication to art, he continues to make a worthy contribution to the development of Uzbek culture.

On the occasion of this auspicious date, we sincerely congratulate the master artist on his birthday. We wish him robust health, a long and prosperous life, family happiness, peace of mind, and new creative achievements.