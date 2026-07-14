Five bus routes temporarily changed in Sergeli

·21·Uzbekistan
Five bus routes temporarily changed in Sergeli

Starting July 14, a section of Lutfkor Street in Tashkent's Sergeli district has been temporarily closed. The restriction applies to the area from Yangi Sergeli–Qorasuv Street to M. Tursunzoda Street.

It is reported that reconstruction work on hot water supply networks is being carried out in this area. For this reason, 5 bus routes will operate via detour roads.

Changed routes:

• Route 132 will run via Qipchoq, Yangi Sergeli, Shokirariq, and M. Tursunzoda streets.
• Route 143 will run via Obixayot, Yangi Sergeli, Qipchoq, "Chinor" metro station, and Sofdil streets.
• Route 104 will run via Qipchoq, "Chinor" metro station, M. Tursunzoda, Shokirariq, and Yangi Sergeli streets.
• Route 112 will run via Qipchoq, "Chinor" metro station, Qo‘rg‘ontepa, and Lutfkor streets.
• Route 66 will run along Qipchoq Street via "Chinor" metro station.

Due to the repair work, traffic congestion on surrounding streets and delays in bus schedules may occur. Passengers are advised to plan their trips in advance.

СергелиЛутфкорАвтобусЧинорҚипчоқТошкент
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Procedures for maternity and sick leave payments have changedProcedures for maternity and sick leave payments have changedToday, 16:17Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake riskImportant warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake riskToday, 13:49The Supreme Court has published a new list of banned internet resourcesThe Supreme Court has published a new list of banned internet resourcesToday, 12:17Heatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in SurkhandaryaHeatwave intensifies: Heavy truck traffic restricted in SurkhandaryaToday, 12:09The decisive 10 days for applicants: testing has begunThe decisive 10 days for applicants: testing has begunToday, 12:04Tashkent residents warned: heatwave may affect power supplyTashkent residents warned: heatwave may affect power supplyYesterday, 21:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Women may now be able to retire at 53
Women may now be able to retire at 53
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Proposal to change 4 letters in the Uzbek alphabet
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
Uzbek alphabet to change: deputies approve new law
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language
41 new terms officially adopted for the Uzbek language
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
Earthquake recorded in the Valley at midnight
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
7.5 points and the championship: A strong result from Javokhir Sindarov
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?
What position did the Uzbekistan passport take in the global ranking?