Five bus routes temporarily changed in Sergeli

Starting July 14, a section of Lutfkor Street in Tashkent's Sergeli district has been temporarily closed. The restriction applies to the area from Yangi Sergeli–Qorasuv Street to M. Tursunzoda Street.

It is reported that reconstruction work on hot water supply networks is being carried out in this area. For this reason, 5 bus routes will operate via detour roads.

Changed routes:

• Route 132 will run via Qipchoq, Yangi Sergeli, Shokirariq, and M. Tursunzoda streets.

• Route 143 will run via Obixayot, Yangi Sergeli, Qipchoq, "Chinor" metro station, and Sofdil streets.

• Route 104 will run via Qipchoq, "Chinor" metro station, M. Tursunzoda, Shokirariq, and Yangi Sergeli streets.

• Route 112 will run via Qipchoq, "Chinor" metro station, Qo‘rg‘ontepa, and Lutfkor streets.

• Route 66 will run along Qipchoq Street via "Chinor" metro station.

Due to the repair work, traffic congestion on surrounding streets and delays in bus schedules may occur. Passengers are advised to plan their trips in advance.