Joyful news! Singer Izzat Shukurov becomes a father for the second time!

A joyful event has taken place in the family of singer Izzat Shukurov. He announced on his social media page that he has become a father for the second time.

Posting photos of his newborn child, Shukurov left the caption, "Welcome to our life, my son."

It is reported that the singer previously had one daughter. Now, he has also become a father to a son.

Social media users and fans are congratulating the singer on this happy day. The comments are filled with well wishes for his family.