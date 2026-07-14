Joyful news! Singer Izzat Shukurov becomes a father for the second time!

·32·Culture
Joyful news! Singer Izzat Shukurov becomes a father for the second time!

A joyful event has taken place in the family of singer Izzat Shukurov. He announced on his social media page that he has become a father for the second time.

Posting photos of his newborn child, Shukurov left the caption, "Welcome to our life, my son."

It is reported that the singer previously had one daughter. Now, he has also become a father to a son.

Social media users and fans are congratulating the singer on this happy day. The comments are filled with well wishes for his family.

Izzat Shukurov
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Jackie Chan arrives in Kazakhstan to film his new movieJackie Chan arrives in Kazakhstan to film his new movieToday, 13:27Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)Duet between Yulduz Turdiyeva and Afghan singer Qais Ulfat is back in the spotlight (video)Today, 13:19Just 3 days after his wedding, Abbos Fayzullayev returns to training (video)Just 3 days after his wedding, Abbos Fayzullayev returns to training (video)Today, 11:45Today is the birthday of People's Artist Muhammadali AbduqunduzovToday is the birthday of People's Artist Muhammadali AbduqunduzovToday, 11:27Poet Ikrom Otamurod passes away at 75Poet Ikrom Otamurod passes away at 75Today, 05:25Khamdam Sobirov shares the first teaser of his new song (video)Khamdam Sobirov shares the first teaser of his new song (video)Today, 04:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)
Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"