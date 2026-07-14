Uncertainty surrounds mass production of new Tango aircraft in Russia

·5·Technology
Uncertainty surrounds mass production of new Tango aircraft in Russia

Confusion has arisen regarding plans to launch mass production of the new Tango light-engine aircraft in Russia's Novosibirsk region. Although Semyon Lapitsky, the mayor of Berdsk, announced that large-scale work on assembling these aircraft had begun in the area, S7 Airlines, the project owner, officially denied this information. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Initial reports stated that equipment for cutting and curing composite structural elements was being installed at the production site near the Berdsk-Tsentralny airfield, and that assembly jigs were being prepared. However, as ixbt.com clarified, the mayor's post on the matter was subsequently deleted, and the information on the S7 website was updated.

Project capabilities and technical specifications

Tango is a four-seat training aircraft primarily designed for training civil aviation pilots and for private flights. The aircraft's main technical specifications are as follows:

  • Maximum takeoff weight: 1150 kg;
  • Flight range: up to 1100 km;
  • Engine type: domestic APD-520 unit;
  • Body material: Russian-made composite raw materials.
Under the project, it was planned that the main components of the aircraft, including the engine, would be assembled in Berdsk. Experts believe that such aircraft are very convenient for aviation operations and short-haul transport connections.

The S7 Airlines press service currently maintains that this information is inaccurate. Nevertheless, the company had previously announced plans to produce the first three prototypes by the end of 2025 and to launch mass production by the end of 2026.

It is reported that the first prototypes of the Tango aircraft are currently undergoing testing and certification processes. For the Russian aviation industry, this project is seen as part of a strategy to renew its small aviation fleet and replace imports amid Western sanctions.

Demand for such light-engine aircraft is also growing in Uzbekistan. In particular, compact aircraft like the Tango could serve to improve connectivity between regional airports, aiding the development of agricultural aviation and tourism. However, uncertainties regarding the project's official status and production timelines remain.

AviationRussiaTangoS7Technology
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