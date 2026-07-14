Beverage production in Uzbekistan reaches 11.6 trillion soums

In January–May 2026, large enterprises in Uzbekistan produced beverages worth 11.6 trillion soums. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

According to the committee's data, this figure represents an 11.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

By region, the largest volume was recorded in Tashkent city. In the capital, 7.2 trillion soums worth of beverages were produced over the five-month period.

The following positions were held by Tashkent region with 1.8 trillion soums, Khorezm region with 867.8 billion soums, Namangan region with 480.4 billion soums, and Samarkand region with 430.3 billion soums.

In Bukhara region, 217.2 billion soums worth of beverages were produced, in the Republic of Karakalpakstan 180.2 billion soums, and in Kashkadarya region 96.9 billion soums.

In Fergana region, this figure amounted to 84.9 billion soums, in Syrdarya 70 billion soums, and in Andijan 65 billion soums. In Surkhandarya, 57.5 billion soums worth of beverages were produced, in Jizzakh 27.8 billion soums, and in Navoi region 9.2 billion soums.