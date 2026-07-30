Newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya in another movie together!

·45·Culture
Newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya in another movie together!

The premiere of the film "Spider-Man: A New Day" took place in London. Lead actors Tom Holland and Zendaya attended the event together. The married actors will soon appear together in Christopher Nolan's "Odyssey" project.

Zendaya spoke about the process of working on set with her husband, stating that this situation does not cause her any discomfort. In her opinion, working is easy because Tom Holland is not only her husband but also her best friend.

In the film, Holland returns to the role of Peter Parker, while Zendaya plays M-J. The actress chose a spider-web-themed dress for the premiere. She emphasized that she likes to reflect the theme of the on-screen project through her appearance.

Tom Holland recalled that he has been playing Spider-Man since 2016. He left the question open as to whether the new film might be his last work in this role.

At the same time, the actor expressed interest in participating in films related to other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future.

Tom HollandZendayaLondonChristopher NolanMarvel Cinematic Universe
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