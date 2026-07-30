Fans' interest in Afruza's new short track "Topolmaysiz" is growing! (video)

·63·Culture
Fans' interest in Afruza's new short track "Topolmaysiz" is growing! (video)

Afruza announced that she will release a new song in the near future. The singer shared on social media that work on her track titled "Topolmaysiz" is coming to an end.

She posted a short snippet of the new song, introducing her fans to its melody and lyrics. After the clip was published, followers left their thoughts about the track.

In the comments, fans are expressing that they are eagerly awaiting the full version of the song "Topolmaysiz." It is clear that the short snippet itself appealed to many and sparked interest in the track.

At the same time, the official premiere date of the song has not been set yet. The singer has only stated that it will be released soon.

AfruzaTopolmaysiz
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