Samsung is working on One UI for Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung continues its software update process for its previous flagship devices. According to ixbt.com, an initial test build of the One UI 9 interface has been identified for the popular Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone, sparking significant interest among users. This is reported by news source.

According to the information, the new test firmware with the number S928BXXU6ZZHK is intended specifically for the Galaxy S24 Ultra model. This step demonstrates the South Korean manufacturer's strategy of providing its devices with modern technologies and updated operating systems in a timely manner.

New One UI 9 capabilities and Android 17 foundation

Experts note that the upcoming One UI 9 shell will be based on the Android 17 operating system. This is expected to be an important step in further expanding the smartphone's capabilities and ensuring system stability and security.

The new software will provide users with advanced AI-driven features. In particular, it is said that the software will include the Now Nudge feature, improved Galaxy AI capabilities, and enhanced personal data protection tools.

Testing process and other models

According to previously circulated reports, the Galaxy S24 and the newer Galaxy S25 series devices were planned to join the One UI 9 beta test program alongside other advanced models. It is now clear that this process is underway.

It was also revealed that firmware with the numbers S918BXXUAZZHI/S918BOXMAZZHI/S918BXXUAGZHI has been identified on the manufacturer's internal servers for the previous generation flagship, the Galaxy S23 model. This confirms that Samsung does not leave its older flagships behind.

So far, the company has not announced the official release date or the exact timeline for the public testing phase of the new software. However, the appearance of test builds indicates that this process is not far off.