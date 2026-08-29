The joke about 'becoming in-laws' turned into reality: Dilso'z talks about her family (video)

In one of her interviews, singer Dilso'z spoke about how she met her husband and the role of destiny in their relationship.

During the conversation, the host asked the singer how much she believes in destiny when choosing a spouse. She also recalled that their mothers were friends in their youth and had jokingly intended to become in-laws in the future.

According to Dilso'z, her mother and mother-in-law were born in the same month, worked in the same place, and were friends. At that time, even though their children had not yet been born, they jokingly made a wish, saying, "If I have a girl and you have a boy, we will become in-laws."

"They say that angels say 'amen' to every word. If you make a wish beautifully and sincerely, it comes true. My mother and mother-in-law joked about 'becoming in-laws' when they were young. One said, 'I'll have a girl,' and the other said, 'I'll have a boy.' Look, years later, it was destiny," the singer said.

Interestingly, Dilso'z and Farrukh Raimov later met in the field of art. According to the singer, they got to know each other while studying at college, and love blossomed between them.

Dilso'z emphasized that their meeting did not happen through their mothers' previous intentions, but by the will of fate.

"My mother-in-law said, 'I had already said that I would get this girl for you.' But we didn't meet through our mothers. We met by chance, and love grew between us," Dilso'z recalled.

The singer described this story as a fascinating combination of sincere intentions in life and destiny.

For information, Gozal Jumaniyozova (known by the stage name Dilso'z) was born on May 8, 1989, in the city of Navoi, Navoi region. Dilso'z is the wife of artist Farrukh Raimov.