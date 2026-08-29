Shocking conflict: Umar Nurmagomedov exposes the lies of the former Georgian champion

Two major stars of the UFC bantamweight division — Umar Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili have reached a new level of hostility. Following the latest statements and accusations from the former Georgian champion, the Dagestani fighter responded openly, accusing his rival of lying and creating unnecessary drama on social media.

In an interview with the MMA Fighting portal, Nurmagomedov emphasized that he would never have a friendly relationship with the Georgian athlete and that the conflict should be resolved like men.

“We will never be friends: If you have a problem, come to me”

Umar Nurmagomedov stated that Dvalishvili's claims on social media are baseless:

Endless hostility: “I think this confrontation will never end and we will never be friends. He talks too much and does things that make no sense. He even insulted my manager Rizvan and is spreading all sorts of rumors. I manage my own social media accounts;

Lies and excuses: Dvalishvili tried to drag my friends, who just went to talk to him, into this conflict. It is visible in the videos — no one touched him or held him. Why does he have to lie?”

Invitation to a face-to-face talk: “If you have a problem like a real man, you don't need cameras, the internet, or other people. If I disrespected him, he should come to me instead of crying behind the camera and say it all to my face.”

A new nickname instead of “The Machine”

Nurmagomedov also made an ironic remark about Merab's famous nickname in the octagon: