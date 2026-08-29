Apple officially announces the launch date for its first foldable iPhone

·8·Technology
Apple officially announces the launch date for its first foldable iPhone

Apple has officially confirmed that it will hold its next major event on September 9. Ahead of the event, speculation regarding the first foldable iPhone in the company's history has intensified.

The expected new device is said to open and close like a "book" and feature a larger internal screen when unfolded.

If the reports are confirmed, this will mark Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market.

The greatest interest lies in the device's price and the technologies Apple will introduce with the foldable iPhone. According to unofficial reports, the price of the new iPhone could be around $2,000–$2,500.

However, Apple has not yet officially announced the final price or technical specifications of the device.

In addition to the foldable iPhone, other new devices are expected to be unveiled at the September 9 event.

Among them are:

iPhone 18 Pro;

iPhone 18 Pro Max;

new Apple Watch;

AirPods 5.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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