Murodjon Azimov: "This award was pinned to the chest of the people of Kashkadarya" (video)

·0·Society
Murodjon Azimov: "This award was pinned to the chest of the people of Kashkadarya" (video)

On August 26, a solemn ceremony dedicated to awarding state honors to compatriots making a worthy contribution to the country's development on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the state independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan took place at the "Kuksaroy" residence in Tashkent.

During the event, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded Murodjon Azimov, the khokim of Kashkadarya region, with the "Fidokorona xizmatlari uchun" (For Selfless Services) order.

Accepting the high award, Murodjon Azimov spoke and emphasized that he takes this recognition as an evaluation of the labor not only of himself, but also of the population of Kashkadarya.

"Dear Mr. President, this high award given is not just for me, it is a great honor pinned to the chest of the people of Kashkadarya who love you more than life itself!

I will faithfully serve the Republic of Uzbekistan, my people, and my President," Murodjon Azimov said.

These remarks expressed at the ceremony are also being widely discussed on social media.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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