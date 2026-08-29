Carlos Prates claims he has found Islam Makhachev's weak spot!

·1·Sport
Carlos Prates claims he has found Islam Makhachev's weak spot!

A new terrifying matchup is shaping up in the UFC's welterweight division. Dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates has analyzed the championship bout between reigning champion Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry in detail, revealing that he has a plan to defeat the Russian star.

In a comprehensive interview with his compatriot Gilbert Burns, Prates stated that after reviewing Garry's defensive style, he became fully convinced that Makhachev's pressure on the ground and against the cage can be neutralized.

"Seeing Garry's defense doubled my confidence"

Carlos Prates dwelt on the tactical details he observed during the fight:

  • A sharp increase in confidence: "To be honest, after watching this clash, my self-confidence grew even more. Considering what I saw and that I have enough time for a full preparation, I believe I can genuinely defeat him;";

  • Defense against the cage: "I saw how Ian defended in certain positions. This is the exact same movement I make when I lean against the cage. I have even used this exact defensive style in sparring sessions against Ian himself;";

  • Height and frame advantage: Machado is quite tall, which made it very difficult for Makhachev to get behind him and establish control with his legs. Back then, I told myself that I could easily adapt to such a situation. I think this guy is done for — I will reach him," said the Brazilian fighter.

Makhachev's stance: When will the fight take place?

Islam Makhachev, who defeated Irishman Ian Machado Garry by a unanimous decision of the judges, has also not hidden the fact that he will not shy away from this confrontation:

  • Main contender: The Russian champion views Carlos Prates as his next primary challenger in the defense of his championship belt;

  • Timeframe of the clash: Makhachev noted that this anticipated marquee matchup could be organized in the UFC octagon at the end of the current year or in early 2027.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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