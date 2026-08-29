Performance spikes after replacing liquid metal in Asus gaming laptop

Overheating is a common issue in modern gaming laptops, where even minor defects in the cooling system can significantly impact device performance. A Reddit user reported that replacing the liquid metal in their Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with standard thermal paste led to a significant improvement in performance. This experiment highlights the importance of thermal interface materials used in high-performance mobile computers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, a powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop purchased in February 2023 began overheating over time and shutting down unexpectedly. The user decided to independently inspect the cooling system to determine the cause of the problem. As a result, unusual deposits and damage were found on the CPU die and radiator surface.

Liquid metal and its properties

Experts note that liquid metal is widely used in powerful laptops today due to its high thermal conductivity. However, such a thermal interface requires high-quality insulation. In addition to being electrically conductive, the gallium it contains can chemically react with certain metals. This is precisely why manufacturers use copper or nickel-plated surfaces and special protective barriers around the die.

To resolve the issue, the user cleaned the cooling system, applied G900 thermal paste as a temporary solution, and ordered Honeywell PTM7950 phase-change thermal material. After these changes, the laptop's gaming performance increased dramatically. In some titles, the frame rate nearly tripled.

Sharing their impressions, the user wrote: "I was shocked by how well my laptop started performing in terms of temperature. It runs much cooler and no longer restarts. In the only game I play with my children, the frame rate increased 2-3 times. It's just unbelievable."

Conclusions for future use

Currently, there is no official confirmation that Asus added any abrasive chemicals to the liquid metal or that these specifically caused the identified damage. Experts believe the malfunctions may have been caused by natural degradation of the thermal layer over years of operation or its uneven distribution.

Such cases remind gaming laptop owners of the importance of periodically checking the condition of the cooling system. While liquid metal provides high efficiency, this case clearly demonstrates that the maintenance and replacement process requires great attention and caution.