Special gold coins issued in honor of the 35th anniversary of Independence

The Central Bank of Independence has put into circulation commemorative coins made of gold and silver dedicated to the 35th anniversary of Independence. The coins in the collection are decorated with symbols reflecting the country's historical heritage and modern development.

The new commemorative collection consists of 3 coins. They depict the Independence Monument, the Center of Islamic Civilization, and the number "35".

The coins are aimed at representing Uzbekistan's historical heritage, state symbols, and development during the years of independence.

The coins are made of 999.9 purity gold and silver. The weight of each coin is 31.1 grams, and the nominal value is set at 100 thousand soums.

Initial circulation:

gold coins — 450 pieces;

silver coins — 800 pieces. Commemorative coins have been on sale at 690 commercial bank branches starting from August 27.