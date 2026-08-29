Rayhon Ulasenova: "Even my car has a microchip installed in it"

·38·Culture
Rayhon Ulasenova: "Even my car has a microchip installed in it"

Actress Rayhon Ulasenova, the first guest of the "Who do you call?" project, answered interesting questions and revealed unexpected details about her personal life.

During the conversation, the actress stated that she would call her husband in response to many of the project's questions. At the end of the interview, she explained the reason why she turns to her husband so often.

According to Rayhon Ulasenova, as years pass after the wedding, spouses become so close to each other that they rely on their partner in any situation. Whether she needs money, her car breaks down, she needs advice, or even when she feels lonely, she calls him.

The actress also mentioned that a special microchip was installed in her car because she often gets lost.

"Even my car has a microchip installed in it. Because I have a habit of disappearing often. If I end up somewhere remote without internet, I immediately call my husband and ask, 'Where am I right now?' And he looks at his phone and directs me, saying, 'You are right there, go this way, go that way.'

If my car breaks down, I call him too. He just comes, and I drive off in his car," Rayhon Ulasenova said.

These words of the actress also sparked interest on social media.

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