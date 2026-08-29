What is happening at Liverpool? Another points drop after the drama at Anfield!

An analytical article based on the details of Liverpool hosting Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the 2nd round of the English Premier League, featuring a 4-goal drama and the Merseysiders dropping points for the second consecutive match:

A 4-goal thriller at Anfield: Liverpool drops points again and is yet to taste victory!

One of the most central and unexpected matches of the 2nd round of the English Premier League took place. One of the current leading teams, Liverpool, hosted Nottingham Forest at their home, the famous Anfield stadium. The intense and fierce encounter ended in a 2-2 draw.

Thus, the Merseysiders have recorded their second consecutive draw in the first two rounds of the new EPL season and have yet to enjoy a victory in the competition.

Goal show at Anfield: Liverpool equalized twice

The match began with active pressure and quick counter-attacks from the visitors:

24th minute (0:1): Nottingham Forest striker Ndoye capitalized on a mistake in the hosts' defense to open the scoring;

60th minute (1:1): Alexander Isak restored parity for Liverpool, who increased the pressure in the second half;

70th minute (1:2): Ten minutes later, a penalty was awarded to the visitors, and Morgan Gibbs-White executed the 11-meter kick flawlessly to put Nottingham ahead again;

82nd minute (2:2): Shortly before the end of the match, Daniel Muñoz scored the decisive goal, saving Liverpool from another tough defeat.

Match report and team lineups

EPL. Round 2

Liverpool — Nottingham Forest — 2:2

Goals: Ndoye 24 (0:1), Isak 60 (1:1), Gibbs-White 70 pen. (1:2), Muñoz 82 (2:2).