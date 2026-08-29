Huawei unveils the Watch D3 smartwatch with blood pressure monitoring

Huawei has unveiled its Watch D3 smartwatch, one of its most popular medical-grade devices, for the first time. According to ixbt.com, this new gadget offers users more accurate and convenient blood pressure monitoring, with a global launch scheduled for September 2nd of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The new generation device has undergone significant changes in its external appearance. Specifically, manufacturers have managed to make the watch case thinner than before, while the screen size has increased and the bezels around it have been further reduced. This provides the user with not only aesthetic pleasure but also additional convenience in reading data.

Design and color palette

The device is expected to hit the market in two color variants: Amber Brown and White. The watch will also be equipped with a modern gold-colored bezel and soft-textured straps. Engineers have paid special attention to the placement of control elements, keeping the traditional positions of the rotating crown and the functional button unchanged.

The main focus is on making the blood pressure measurement process even more convenient. Although the company has not yet fully disclosed the exact technical specifications of the screen technology, it is worth noting that the previous model, the Watch D2, featured a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a high brightness level of up to 1500 nits.

Global launch on September 2nd

At the global presentation on September 2nd, Huawei will not be limited to just one device. It is expected that several new wearable gadgets will be presented to the public during this event.

The expected new devices include:

Huawei Watch D3 smartwatch

New generation Huawei Watch 6 series

FreeBuds Neo wireless earbuds

The release of these new ecosystem devices to the global market is expected to further strengthen the company's position in the wearable gadgets segment. For consumers, such technologies that allow tracking medical indicators are becoming an integral part of daily life.