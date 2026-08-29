Unexpected change at Bunyodkor: three Italians have left...

A major change regarding the coaching staff has occurred at the Tashkent club Bunyodkor. Three Italian specialists who were assisting head coach Ilyos Zeytullayev have left the club.

Their departure is one of the most notable changes for the team this season. So, who exactly has finished their work at Bunyodkor, and what will the coaching staff look like now?

Three Italian specialists have left

According to insider Abdulaziz Iskandarov, the following specialists who assisted Ilyos Zeytullayev at Bunyodkor have parted ways with the club:

Andres Mauro ;

Alessandro Spinolo ;

Marco Nicodemo.

All three are Italian specialists who have been working in Zeytullayev's coaching staff.

Three Italian coaches who were assisting Ilyos Zeytullayev at Bunyodkor have left the club.

Changes in Zeytullayev's staff

Collaboration with Italian specialists was one of the key aspects of Ilyos Zeytullayev's work at Bunyodkor.

Now, the composition of the coaching staff is expected to change. The simultaneous departure of three specialists could also affect the team's training process and internal distribution of duties.

However, the reasons for their departure have not yet been officially announced.

Now the main question is — who will replace them?

The most interesting issue for Bunyodkor now is whether new specialists will be brought in for the vacant positions or if a redistribution will be carried out within the existing coaching staff.

There is no official information on this yet.

Therefore, the club's next decisions are generating particular interest.

A new phase could begin at Bunyodkor

Whether the departure of the three Italian coaches will remain a simple personnel change or mark the beginning of broader reforms in the team's coaching staff remains unknown for now.

But one thing is certain: The coaching staff around Ilyos Zeytullayev at Bunyodkor is no longer the same.

The club's subsequent decisions may clarify the real reasons for these changes and the team's plans for the season.