Dilso‘z reveals an unexpected secret: Who is the author of the song “Begim”?

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Dilso‘z reveals an unexpected secret: Who is the author of the song “Begim”?

In one of her interviews, singer Dilso‘z talked about the creation history of the fan-favorite song “Begim”.

She was asked, “Who wrote the lyrics to your song 'Begim'?” Dilso‘z revealed that the lyrics were written by People's Artist of Uzbekistan Ra’no Yarasheva. Open sources also list Ra’no Yarasheva as the author of the song.

According to the singer, the poem was written during Ra’no Yarasheva's youth and is dedicated to her husband. Dilso‘z noted that the poem was written many years before it was performed as a song.

Adras ko‘ylak va ochiq rangli ro‘mol kiygan ayol tabassum qilib turibdi.

Interestingly, when Dilso‘z first heard the track, she was not very enthusiastic about performing it.

“I was not married yet at the time. I said, ‘I don’t like this song, I can’t sing it. It has to be sung by a woman who is married and has experienced life’s sorrows.’ Because its emotional depth needed to be fully conveyed,” the singer recalled.

However, the track “Begim” later premiered in Dilso‘z's performance and gained immense popularity, especially among women.

“Thank God, it turned out well,” Dilso‘z said.

In social media comments, followers also praised the singer's performance, emphasizing that “Begim” is truly a touching and heartfelt song.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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