Shocking Sensation in Shanghai: Song Yadong Knocks Out Umar Nurmagomedov! (Video)

Organized in Shanghai, China, UFC Fight Night 286 caused a major stir in the world of martial arts. In the main event, the bantamweight division's top favorite and undefeated 30-year-old Russian Umar Nurmagomedov stepped into the octagon against local favorite, 28-year-old Song Yadong.

Contrary to the expectations of most analysts, this confrontation ended prematurely with a truly dramatic knockout.

Lightning strikes in the second round: How was Nurmagomedov taken down?

Fighting under the constant support of his home crowd, the Chinese fighter demonstrated perfect preparation and tactics throughout the bout:

The decisive neck strike: During the second round, Song Yadong landed an unexpected and extremely powerful blow to his opponent's exposed neck and head area, completely throwing Umar off balance;

Serial finish: After losing his balance, falling to the ground, and remaining defenseless, the Russian athlete was hit with three more precise and sharp strikes from Yadong;

Referee decision: The referee immediately intervened, stopped the fight, and declared Song Yadong's historic victory via clean knockout (KO).

The postponed Abu Dhabi fight and fate in Shanghai

For Umar Nurmagomedov, this tournament and opponent did not go as originally planned: