Silence in Shanghai: Denise Gomes knocks out top Chinese fighter in round 1
In the ongoing UFC Fight Night 286 in Shanghai, China, the tournament continues with intense action and shocking results. In the co-main event, two top strawweight contenders—Brazil's Denise Gomes and the experienced local star Yan Xiaonan—stepped into the octagon.
Fighting in front of her home crowd and ranked fourth in the division, the Chinese athlete was considered a clear favorite. However, the fight ended in a completely unexpected manner, concluding in the very first round.
Devastating blow in round 1: Gomes drops her opponent
The 26-year-old Brazilian took the initiative from the opening minutes, fighting with an active and aggressive style:
The decisive knockout: In the final moments of the first round, Denise Gomes masterfully exploited an opening in her opponent's defense, landing a powerful and precise strike;
Referee intervention: Seeing 37-year-old Yan Xiaonan fall to the canvas after the heavy blow, the referee immediately stopped the contest to protect the fighter's health, declaring a knockout (KO);
Host nation shock: The premature defeat of the local veteran, one of the home crowd's main hopes, left the arena in stunned silence.
A new force in the division: 5 consecutive wins
This success marks one of the biggest victories in the professional career of 26-year-old Denise Gomes:
Winning streak: Gomes secured her fifth consecutive victory in the UFC octagon, bringing her total career record to 13 wins (13-3);
Step towards the Top 5: By defeating the 4th-ranked Yan Xiaonan, the Brazilian has joined the ranks of top contenders for the strawweight championship belt;
Yan Xiaonan's slump: The 37-year-old veteran Yan Xiaonan suffered her second consecutive defeat, bringing her overall record to 18-6.
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