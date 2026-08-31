Rashid Khalikov is getting his third son married

·35·Culture
Rashid Khalikov is getting his third son married

Today is a joyful and unforgettable day at the home of well-known singer Rashid Khalikov. Preparations have begun for the wedding celebrations of the artist's third son, Temur.

On August 31, an engagement party for the young couple took place in a family circle. Close relatives and family members gathered at the joyous ceremony to express their best wishes to the bride and groom.

This day holds special significance for Rashid Khalikov. The artist's third son is also beginning a new chapter in his life.

On the occasion of the wedding, we wish the young couple a strong family, a happy life, mutual affection, and great success in the days to come.

May good luck and family peace accompany Temur and his future wife on their new path in life!

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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