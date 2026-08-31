How to know who called when your phone is off? Important USSD codes

·49·Technology
How to know who called when your phone is off? Important USSD codes

In daily life, it is common for our phones to run out of battery or lose signal in areas like subways, basements, or mountainous regions. To ensure you don't miss important calls or lose touch with people, mobile operators in Uzbekistan offer special notification services.

You can activate the necessary service by dialing the following special USSD codes to receive an SMS notification about who tried to reach you once your network connection is restored.

List of special USSD codes for mobile operators in Uzbekistan

Each mobile operator has its own specific activation commands:

  • Uztelecom (Uzmobile): To receive information about calls made while you were out of network coverage, dial the following on your phone keypad: *111*1*4*1# code;

  • Mobiuz: To enable the service for receiving call history and missed call notifications via SMS, use: *111*0131# command;

  • Ucell: To receive notifications for all incoming calls while your number is offline, simply dial: *321# code;

  • Beeline: To identify who called while your phone was off and configure the service, send the following: *110*061# USSD command.

Advantages and operation of the service

Activating these settings on your phone in advance provides the following benefits:

  • Automatic SMS report: As soon as your phone turns on or the network is restored, you will receive an SMS detailing which number called, how many times, and at what time;

  • Never miss important situations: You will always stay informed about urgent messages and inquiries from work or your loved ones.

MobileUSSDUzbekistanTelecommunicationsConnectivity
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi launches new 600-liter refrigerator with ice-making systemXiaomi launches new 600-liter refrigerator with ice-making systemToday, 17:26Xiaomi introduces new Mijia fast ice makerXiaomi introduces new Mijia fast ice makerToday, 16:50Huawei Watch D3 smartwatch showcased ahead of official launchHuawei Watch D3 smartwatch showcased ahead of official launchToday, 16:22Red tint issue on Galaxy S26 Ultra display remains unresolvedRed tint issue on Galaxy S26 Ultra display remains unresolvedToday, 15:50HMD Asha 305 Pro smartphone to be introducedHMD Asha 305 Pro smartphone to be introducedToday, 15:27Apple to unveil new iPhone on September 9: The long-awaited date is confirmedApple to unveil new iPhone on September 9: The long-awaited date is confirmedToday, 15:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8