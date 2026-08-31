How to know who called when your phone is off? Important USSD codes
In daily life, it is common for our phones to run out of battery or lose signal in areas like subways, basements, or mountainous regions. To ensure you don't miss important calls or lose touch with people, mobile operators in Uzbekistan offer special notification services.
You can activate the necessary service by dialing the following special USSD codes to receive an SMS notification about who tried to reach you once your network connection is restored.
List of special USSD codes for mobile operators in Uzbekistan
Each mobile operator has its own specific activation commands:
Uztelecom (Uzmobile): To receive information about calls made while you were out of network coverage, dial the following on your phone keypad:
*111*1*4*1#code;
Mobiuz: To enable the service for receiving call history and missed call notifications via SMS, use:
*111*0131#command;
Ucell: To receive notifications for all incoming calls while your number is offline, simply dial:
*321#code;
Beeline: To identify who called while your phone was off and configure the service, send the following:
*110*061#USSD command.
Advantages and operation of the service
Activating these settings on your phone in advance provides the following benefits:
Automatic SMS report: As soon as your phone turns on or the network is restored, you will receive an SMS detailing which number called, how many times, and at what time;
Never miss important situations: You will always stay informed about urgent messages and inquiries from work or your loved ones.
…