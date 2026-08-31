Xiaomi launches new 600-liter refrigerator with ice-making system

·19·Technology
Xiaomi launches new 600-liter refrigerator with ice-making system

According to Ixbt.com, Xiaomi, one of the leading brands in the technology world, has enriched its range of large home appliances with another advanced product. The new refrigerator, named Mijia Refrigerator Pro 600L Cross-Shaped Automatic Ice Maker, launched in the Chinese market, is attracting consumer attention with its massive capacity and automated ice-making system. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new device has a total capacity of 600 liters and is presented as an extremely convenient solution for large families. Designed in a modern dark blue color, this home appliance has dimensions of 852 × 675 × 1912 millimeters and weighs 93 kilograms. Its starting price in the Chinese market is set at 4469 yuan.

Internal compartments and air circulation system

The total capacity of this refrigerator is divided into two main parts, with 375 liters for the main cooling compartment and 225 liters for the freezer. There is also a special 36-liter compartment in the main section with independently adjustable temperature. This allows for storing baby food, dry goods, or delicate food items that require temperatures around 0 degrees.

Engineers have paid special attention to the device's air circulation system. The freezer and main compartments are equipped with independent evaporators and fans. As a result, airflows between the two zones do not mix, preventing the transfer of food odors.

Modern ice maker and air purification technologies

One of the key features of the model is the built-in automatic ice maker. This system has the capacity to store up to 130 ice cubes at once. The device itself independently monitors water levels and container fullness, alerting the user in time when water needs to be added or ice needs to be emptied.

The ice-making process can be controlled directly from the refrigerator or via a smartphone using the Mi Home app. It is also possible to activate a three-minute automatic cleaning mode designed to wash and sanitize the internal channels of the ice generation system via the app.

The device's hygiene indicators are also at a high level. The ionic air purification system installed in the main compartment has the ability to eliminate up to 99.9999% of E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. At the same time, up to 99.9% of trimethylamine, which causes unpleasant odors, is removed, and the freezer ensures fast and deep freezing while operating at temperatures down to −30 degrees.

XiaomiRefrigeratorSmartHomeMijiaChina
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