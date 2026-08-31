Unexpected cancer diagnosed in 22-year-old woman after ear blockage

·88·World
Unexpected cancer diagnosed in 22-year-old woman after ear blockage

Aida Byorkins, a 22-year-old from California, noticed her ears wouldn't pop after a flight to Chicago. Following months of tests for this seemingly simple issue, she was eventually diagnosed with a rare cancer.

After returning home, her condition deteriorated rapidly: she experienced throat bleeding, hearing loss, constant ringing in her ears, fatigue, and weight loss.

Aida, a mother of two children aged 1 and 3, consulted several doctors, but was told the issue might be related to altitude changes.

Finally, doctors identified a mass blocking her Eustachian tube that was causing the bleeding and referred Aida to an ENT specialist. She said all sounds were muffled, and the ringing in her ears never stopped.

The ENT specialist examined the mass and suspected it could be cancerous. Tests showed that Aida's adenoids were also severely inflamed, requiring their removal.

While waiting for biopsy results, the left side of her throat began to swell, leading to a second biopsy. Although the doctor could not confirm cancer immediately, they noted the results were highly suspicious.

A CT scan revealed that the tumor had spread to several areas, including the lymph nodes in her neck near the base of her skull.

In February, Aida was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare head and neck cancer that begins in the area behind the nose.

HealthCancerNasopharyngeal CarcinomaMedical DiagnosisAida Byorkins
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