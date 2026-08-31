Surprising Heredity in a Brazilian Family: Some Members Have 24 Fingers

·29·World
Surprising Heredity in a Brazilian Family: Some Members Have 24 Fingers

The Da Silva family from Brazil has captured global attention due to their unusual hereditary trait. Some members of the family were born with six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot.

This means they have a total of 24 digits — 12 on their hands and another 12 on their feet.

According to reports, this rare trait has been passed down through generations in this large Brazilian family. Some sources note that 14 out of more than 20 family members have extra fingers and toes.

In medicine, this condition is known as polydactyly As a result of this hereditary trait, a person can be born with more fingers or toes than usual.

Most interestingly, the members of the Da Silva family do not consider this trait a defect. On the contrary, they embrace their uniqueness with pride and continue to live their lives normally.

For the family members, one of the most intriguing questions before a baby is born is not whether it will be a boy or a girl, but whether it will be born with five or six fingers.

BrazilPolydactylyGeneticsDa Silva FamilyRare Condition
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Persian Gulf in Flames: Iranian Military Launches Drone Attack on UAE TerritoryPersian Gulf in Flames: Iranian Military Launches Drone Attack on UAE TerritoryToday, 16:51Emergency declared in India as reservoir reaches capacityEmergency declared in India as reservoir reaches capacityToday, 16:10Brilliant necklace with 673 diamonds stolen in Vienna in broad daylightBrilliant necklace with 673 diamonds stolen in Vienna in broad daylightToday, 15:381,800 people manually moved a 360-ton castle tower1,800 people manually moved a 360-ton castle towerToday, 15:24Bear and three cubs found in water tank in CaliforniaBear and three cubs found in water tank in CaliforniaToday, 14:45French couple checked they were not siblings before marriageFrench couple checked they were not siblings before marriageToday, 14:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details