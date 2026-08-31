Surprising Heredity in a Brazilian Family: Some Members Have 24 Fingers

The Da Silva family from Brazil has captured global attention due to their unusual hereditary trait. Some members of the family were born with six fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot.

This means they have a total of 24 digits — 12 on their hands and another 12 on their feet.

According to reports, this rare trait has been passed down through generations in this large Brazilian family. Some sources note that 14 out of more than 20 family members have extra fingers and toes.

In medicine, this condition is known as polydactyly As a result of this hereditary trait, a person can be born with more fingers or toes than usual.

Most interestingly, the members of the Da Silva family do not consider this trait a defect. On the contrary, they embrace their uniqueness with pride and continue to live their lives normally.

For the family members, one of the most intriguing questions before a baby is born is not whether it will be a boy or a girl, but whether it will be born with five or six fingers.