Persian Gulf in Flames: Iranian Military Launches Drone Attack on UAE Territory

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Persian Gulf in Flames: Iranian Military Launches Drone Attack on UAE Territory

Military-political tensions in the Middle East have escalated to a more dangerous stage. The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has targeted a strategically important location within the United Arab Emirates, the Al-Minhad Air Base, officially announcing a massive drone strike involving dozens of combat UAVs.

This large-scale strike could seriously destabilize the security balance in the Persian Gulf and its surrounding regions.

Attack Target: US Helicopters and Military Contingent

In an official statement released by the Iranian military press service, the details of the attack were disclosed as follows:

  • Primary Targets: The attack by combat drones was directed specifically at the US Armed Forces' helicopter fleet stationed at the Al-Minhad base, as well as areas housing American military personnel;

  • Dozens of Combat Drones: The operation utilized a large number of kamikaze and combat drones simultaneously, aiming to inflict damage on the base's infrastructure.

Strategic Role and International Importance of Al-Minhad Base

This major military facility in the UAE is considered a vital logistics hub for the Western coalition:

  • International Coalition Hub: The Al-Minhad base is widely used not only by the US but also by Great Britain and Australian armed forces as a primary center for coordinating logistics, supply, and transport operations across the Middle East;

  • Rising Regional Threat: This direct strike by Iran leaves the air security of the UAE and Persian Gulf states facing new, severe threats.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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