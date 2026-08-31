Military-political tensions in the Middle East have escalated to a more dangerous stage. The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has targeted a strategically important location within the United Arab Emirates, the Al-Minhad Air Base, officially announcing a massive drone strike involving dozens of combat UAVs.

This large-scale strike could seriously destabilize the security balance in the Persian Gulf and its surrounding regions.

Attack Target: US Helicopters and Military Contingent

In an official statement released by the Iranian military press service, the details of the attack were disclosed as follows:

Primary Targets: The attack by combat drones was directed specifically at the US Armed Forces' helicopter fleet stationed at the Al-Minhad base, as well as areas housing American military personnel;

Dozens of Combat Drones: The operation utilized a large number of kamikaze and combat drones simultaneously, aiming to inflict damage on the base's infrastructure.

Strategic Role and International Importance of Al-Minhad Base

This major military facility in the UAE is considered a vital logistics hub for the Western coalition: