Global star Sarah Brightman performed at Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebration

·40·Culture
Global star Sarah Brightman performed at Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebration

On August 28, a major festive event was held in New Tashkent on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence. World-famous British soprano Sarah Brightman also took part in it.

Sarah Brightman performed her famous pieces «Time to Say Goodbye» and «A Question of Honour» during the festive concert program. Her performance became one of the brightest moments of the celebratory evening.

Blending classical and contemporary music in a unique way, Sarah Brightman is known worldwide for her peerless soprano voice and long-standing career on the musical stage.

The event also featured performances by Italian tenor Alessandro Safina and Spanish tenor José Carreras. The festive program was enriched with 3D projections, lighting effects, robots, and a drone show.

The celebratory evening concluded with a grand show involving hundreds of drones in the skies of New Tashkent.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Feruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cakeFeruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cakeToday, 12:17Well-traveled Yulduz Rajabova gave an unexpected answerWell-traveled Yulduz Rajabova gave an unexpected answerToday, 11:55“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)Today, 06:21Why Kubayeva? Dilnoza Kubayeva shares the interesting story behind her surname (video)Why Kubayeva? Dilnoza Kubayeva shares the interesting story behind her surname (video)Today, 05:32Vohidjon Isoqov went to see the little Tajik girl: he gifted her a rooster (video)Vohidjon Isoqov went to see the little Tajik girl: he gifted her a rooster (video)Today, 05:09Marjona Mirzaaliyeva fulfills her son's wish: purchased a new car (video)Marjona Mirzaaliyeva fulfills her son's wish: purchased a new car (video)Today, 05:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding
Ra’no Shodiyeva: More than $500,000 was spent on my treatment
Ra’no Shodiyeva: More than $500,000 was spent on my treatment