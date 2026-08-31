Global star Sarah Brightman performed at Uzbekistan's Independence Day celebration

On August 28, a major festive event was held in New Tashkent on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence. World-famous British soprano Sarah Brightman also took part in it.

Sarah Brightman performed her famous pieces «Time to Say Goodbye» and «A Question of Honour» during the festive concert program. Her performance became one of the brightest moments of the celebratory evening.

Blending classical and contemporary music in a unique way, Sarah Brightman is known worldwide for her peerless soprano voice and long-standing career on the musical stage.

The event also featured performances by Italian tenor Alessandro Safina and Spanish tenor José Carreras. The festive program was enriched with 3D projections, lighting effects, robots, and a drone show.

The celebratory evening concluded with a grand show involving hundreds of drones in the skies of New Tashkent.