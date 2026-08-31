Why Kubayeva? Dilnoza Kubayeva shares the interesting story behind her surname (video)

·0·Culture
Why Kubayeva? Dilnoza Kubayeva shares the interesting story behind her surname (video)

Actress Dilnoza Kubayeva was the latest guest on the "Who is this?" program broadcast on the “Bolajon TV” channel. During the conversation, she was asked why her surname is specifically “Kubayeva”.

“Oh, to be honest, I used to get this question a lot. Look, you know, in ancient times, children were given names that expressed their parents' intentions. For example, hoping for a baby boy in the family, they named their daughters Umidaxon, and hoping for a baby girl, they gave their sons names like Umid.

Sometimes, if girls were born consecutively, hoping the next one would be a boy, they named her O‘g‘iloy. In families where children frequently fell ill and did not survive, names like Tursin were given with the intention that ‘this child of mine may survive’.

My grandfather also had many older brothers and sisters who were born and did not survive. Later, when my grandfather was born, his parents named him Ko‘paysin with the intention that ‘he may multiply from himself, that his children may increase’.

In the past, there were mistakes made when writing birth certificates. Because of this, many names were altered. Ko‘paysin was also misspelled in the documents, changing into the forms ‘Kuba’ and ‘Kubay’.

That is why I should actually be Dilnoza Ko‘paysinova, Ko‘paysinova. However, my surname in the documents ended up as Kubayeva, originating from ‘Kubay’,” explained Dilnoza Kubayeva.

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