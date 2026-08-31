Xiaomi introduces new Mijia fast ice maker

Xiaomi has enriched its home appliance lineup with another interesting new product. According to ixbt.com, the new Mijia compact ice maker, which has attracted great interest among buyers, was officially launched on the Chinese market on August 31. In the initial phase, the device is offered to customers at a starting price of 399 yuan. This is reported by news source.

The main highlight of this compact and modern device is its ability to make ice in just a few minutes using two different modes. In the first mode, small-sized fast ice is produced. According to it, the first portion consisting of eight ice cubes is ready in just 6–8 minutes.

Two modes and high-quality ice

The second mode of the device is designed to obtain larger and clearer ice cubes. This process uses a special uniform freezing technology. This, in turn, significantly reduces the amount of air bubbles and various impurities in the ice, ensuring its clarity.

Experts note that larger cubes melt more slowly, and a full cycle takes about seven minutes. Xiaomi recommends this type of ice especially for cold drinks, as it helps preserve the taste of coffee, whiskey, beer, and carbonated drinks without excessive dilution.

Convenience and technical specifications

The ice maker stands out with its compact body. Weighing nearly 6.1 kg, it can be placed in a kitchen, a small bar, or even in an office environment without any difficulty.

A special transparent window on the device body allows the user to constantly monitor the amount of ready ice. Also, modern LED indicators provide detailed information about the selected operating mode, timer settings, water level, and other device statuses.

The internal container capacity can hold approximately 64 to 80 ice cubes. The total productivity of the device is capable of producing up to 13 kg of ice in 24 hours. In addition, thanks to the availability of 3, 5, and 8-hour timers, users have the ability to automatically prepare the required amount of ice at a pre-set time.