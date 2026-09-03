Starlink officially launches in UAE: Satellite internet pricing revealed

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has officially launched its Starlink satellite internet service in the United Arab Emirates. The company announced this milestone on September 3, making the UAE the latest addition to the more than 150 countries worldwide where this high-speed network is available. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, the service's entry into the local market required extensive preparation. Notably, the UAE's TDRA regulator granted Starlink a ten-year license in June 2024. This permit covers not only individual citizens but also business entities, government agencies, and maritime and aviation sectors.

Tariff plans and features

Several internet plans tailored to different needs have been introduced for residents and visitors. The Residential Lite plan for private users is priced at 230 dirhams (approximately $63) per month, while the standard Residential service is priced at 300 dirhams ($81).

Special terms are also available for those who prefer travel and mobile use. Specifically, a portable plan with 100 GB of traffic is set at 190 dirhams ($52), while the unlimited portable plan is priced at 370 dirhams ($101). Business plans for commercial entities start at 248 dirhams ($68).

Equipment costs and technical specifications

The cost of the equipment required to connect to the network has also been disclosed. According to reports, the standard equipment kit costs 1465 dirhams ($398), while the more compact Starlink Mini kit is sold for 1099 dirhams.

Regarding technical capabilities, download speeds are expected to range from 50 to 200 Mbps. The latency (ping) is between 20–40 ms, ensuring stable connection quality.

The official entry of the Starlink network into the UAE market will contribute to the popularization of modern satellite technologies in the region and ensure uninterrupted internet access even in the most remote areas.