Marjona Mirzaaliyeva fulfills her son's wish: purchased a new car (video)

·20·Culture
Marjona Mirzaaliyeva fulfills her son's wish: purchased a new car (video)

Actress Marjona Mirzaaliyeva shared joyful news with her fans. She announced via her Instagram page that she has purchased a new car.

The actress posted a video featuring her new car. In it, Marjona Mirzaaliyeva stated that, in accordance with the wish of her son Muhammadabib, she exchanged her previous car for a new one.

"Alhamdulillah. My child's choice. Welcome to our family, my black panther," the actress wrote.

In a touching message dedicated to her son, Marjona Mirzaaliyeva called him one of the greatest blessings in her life. She emphasized that she wants him to read these words when he grows up, and that she is trying to be both a father and a mother for his happiness.

The actress also expressed pride in being able to fulfill another one of her son's wishes through her own labor and capabilities.

"I am proud, my child, that I was able to accomplish another thing desired by your little heart through my own strength and hard work," she wrote.

This news was warmly received by the actress's followers. In the comments, many users congratulated Marjona Mirzaaliyeva and wished that her new car would serve her family well and bring good days.

Recall that earlier the actress had also announced that she purchased a new home for her son Muhammadabib.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Why Kubayeva? Dilnoza Kubayeva shares the interesting story behind her surname (video)Why Kubayeva? Dilnoza Kubayeva shares the interesting story behind her surname (video)Today, 05:32Vohidjon Isoqov went to see the little Tajik girl: he gifted her a rooster (video)Vohidjon Isoqov went to see the little Tajik girl: he gifted her a rooster (video)Today, 05:09“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)Today, 03:51An unexpected show at «Koksaroy»: How Uzbek singers surprised Modi? (video)An unexpected show at «Koksaroy»: How Uzbek singers surprised Modi? (video)Yesterday, 17:27Botir Qodirov: “I don't eat sugar at all”Botir Qodirov: “I don't eat sugar at all”Yesterday, 12:27Avaz Oxun admits to suffering from «star sickness»Avaz Oxun admits to suffering from «star sickness»Yesterday, 03:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
The secret behind Michael Jackson’s famous move has been revealed
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son: videos from the wedding spread online
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Indian actress Madhuri Dikshit with her husband Shriram Nene (photo)
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding
At Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding
Ra’no Shodiyeva: More than $500,000 was spent on my treatment
Ra’no Shodiyeva: More than $500,000 was spent on my treatment