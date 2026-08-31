Marjona Mirzaaliyeva fulfills her son's wish: purchased a new car (video)

Actress Marjona Mirzaaliyeva shared joyful news with her fans. She announced via her Instagram page that she has purchased a new car.

The actress posted a video featuring her new car. In it, Marjona Mirzaaliyeva stated that, in accordance with the wish of her son Muhammadabib, she exchanged her previous car for a new one.

"Alhamdulillah. My child's choice. Welcome to our family, my black panther," the actress wrote.

In a touching message dedicated to her son, Marjona Mirzaaliyeva called him one of the greatest blessings in her life. She emphasized that she wants him to read these words when he grows up, and that she is trying to be both a father and a mother for his happiness.

The actress also expressed pride in being able to fulfill another one of her son's wishes through her own labor and capabilities.

"I am proud, my child, that I was able to accomplish another thing desired by your little heart through my own strength and hard work," she wrote.

This news was warmly received by the actress's followers. In the comments, many users congratulated Marjona Mirzaaliyeva and wished that her new car would serve her family well and bring good days.

Recall that earlier the actress had also announced that she purchased a new home for her son Muhammadabib.