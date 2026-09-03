Singer Navruza shares joyful news with her fans (photo)

·69·Culture
Singer Navruza shares joyful news with her fans (photo)

Singer Navruza Mahamadjonova shared joyful news with her fans. Via her Instagram page, she announced that she is going to become a mother once again.

A video posted on the artist's page reveals her pregnancy. Navruza accompanied the video with heartfelt words, sharing the long-awaited good news with her fans.

“Finally, the time has come to tell you! Here is the best news for you. We will meet our little angel very soon. There is very little time left…” — the singer wrote.

For reference, Navruza Mahamadjonova has a daughter named Soliha. It is not yet known whether the singer's upcoming child will be a boy or a girl.

Upon hearing the joyful news, followers congratulated the singer and left sincere wishes in the comments. They wished Navruza a safe and healthy delivery.

The singer's fans greeted her new family joy with great enthusiasm.

Oq ko‘ylak kiygan homilador ayol va uning turmush o‘rtog‘i oq fonda tushirilgan suratlar.
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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