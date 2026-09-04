UFC Champion Justin Gaethje reveals reasons for wanting a fight with Conor McGregor

The 37-year-old reigning UFC lightweight champion (up to 70 kg), renowned American fighter Justin Gaethje, has spoken candidly about why he is eagerly awaiting a clash in the octagon with former two-division champion Conor McGregor. In an interview with the influential ActuMMA portal, Gaethje did not hide the fact that for him, this fight is not just a personal score to settle, but also a means to secure unprecedented financial gain and cement his legendary status in sports history.

«I can't wait to punch him in the face»: Gaethje's candid admission

The American champion emphasized that his desire to fight the Irish star has not faded over the years and that this confrontation would bring him great satisfaction:

«A public blow»: «I've said it a hundred times: I would love to punch Conor McGregor in the face in front of everyone. That's why I'm looking forward to this fight; I can't wait to be there and see him standing across from me,» the champion revealed regarding his goal;

Superstar status: Gaethje acknowledged Conor's place in the sports world, emphasizing that even while away from the octagon, he remains the biggest and most discussed media personality in MMA history.

Millions of dollars and sporting legacy: The real reasons behind the fight

The 37-year-old champion specifically evaluated the importance of this clash from both a sporting and business perspective:

Huge financial gain: Justin Gaethje openly stated that a fight against Conor would break box-office records and bring significant profit to his wallet: «Without a doubt, he is one of the greatest superstars in this sport, so fighting a guy like him would be very lucrative for me financially»;

Achieving legendary status: The champion believes that a convincing victory over McGregor would put the final, most brilliant touch on his career, placing him among the greatest fighters in MMA history.

Who do you think would win if a potential fight between Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor were organized? Can the 37-year-old reigning champion knock out Conor, or can the Irish star conquer the peak once again? Leave your thoughts in the comments!