A Russian Armed Forces drone carried out a direct strike on the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) located on Vladimirskaya Street in central Kyiv. Following this high-profile attack, which targeted the office of the security chief, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held an urgent discussion with SBU head Oleksandr Poklad and ordered the military to deliver a significant and severe retaliatory strike of equal force. Notably, this critical incident occurred just hours before the arrival of special representatives of the US leadership in Moscow and Kyiv.

Strike details: Targeted office and 9 casualties

The explosion in the city center caused significant destruction and casualties:

Drone directed at the chief's office: President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the drone specifically targeted the security chief's office. However, according to the 'Ukrainska Pravda' newspaper, Poklad was not in his office during the attack, which occurred at approximately 15:30 local time.

Building roof and thick smoke: Footage from the scene shows black smoke rising from the windows of the SBU headquarters. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 9 people were injured due to the drone crashing into the roof of a non-residential building in the Shevchenko district, with 7 of them hospitalized.

Adjacent cafe destroyed: The force of the strike also severely damaged the 'Zavertyaylo' chain cafe located near the SBU building. A woman in the cafe sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital; other staff and customers managed to hide in a basement shelter.

Jet drone activity: Half an hour before the strike, an air raid alert was declared in the city, and the country's Air Force warned of approaching jet drones.

Zelensky's stern order and appointment in SBU leadership

The Ukrainian leadership announced that strict retaliatory measures would be taken regarding the strike:

“Respond in kind”: Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that urgent medical assistance is being provided to all victims and tasked Oleksandr Poklad, in coordination with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to: “Respond to the Russians for this strike in a worthy, significant, and, as much as possible, identical manner” he assigned the task;

New head in the department: Zelensky had appointed Oleksandr Poklad as the acting head of the SBU, replacing Yevhen Khmara, who became Minister of Defense on July 17 of this year. Previously, he served as the deputy head of the department.

Escalation ahead of Washington negotiators' visit

This powerful attack in central Kyiv occurred at a critical juncture in geopolitical processes:

Kushner and Witkoff's urgent mission: The strike occurred ahead of the expected important visit to the region by Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner regarding peace negotiations;

Moscow and Kyiv route: According to TASS, US representatives were scheduled to hold talks in Moscow on September 5 and arrive directly in Kyiv on September 6;

Russia's reaction: At this time, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not issued an official statement regarding this strike on the SBU headquarters in Kyiv.

Do you think this strike on the security headquarters in central Kyiv and Ukraine's planned response will completely halt the negotiations led by US representatives, or are the parties tightening peace terms as a means of pressure? Share your thoughts in the comments!