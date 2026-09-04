Ulefone introduces the rugged Xsnap 7 Pro smartphone with a detachable action camera

·18·Technology
Ulefone introduces the rugged Xsnap 7 Pro smartphone with a detachable action camera

The mobile technology market has been enriched with another unusual device. According to ixbt.com, the RugOne brand, owned by Ulefone, has officially announced the Xsnap 7 Pro rugged smartphone, which features a detachable action camera on the back panel. This unique solution combines the capabilities of mobile devices and action cameras, offering users new creative possibilities. This is reported by news source

The main feature of the new smartphone is its compact cube-shaped module that attaches to the body using magnets. This camera can be detached from the body at any time and used separately by attaching it to clothing or various accessories. This allows for high-quality first-person footage in extreme situations or during travels.

Technical capabilities of the camera

The detachable module has its own independent system, supporting video recording in 2,7K format at 30 fps. Inside the camera, as a storage sample a 64 GB flash nano-controller is integrated. It is also capable of recording video continuously for up to 40 minutes thanks to its own small battery.

This mini-camera connects to the smartphone via a special app using wireless networks. The manufacturers have paid special attention to its ability to work underwater: the module can withstand submersion up to 5 meters deep, which further increases its durability.

Rugged body and main features

The smartphone itself is designed for use in extremely harsh conditions and features high-standard IP69K protection. The device's main camera is equipped with an optical stabilization system and captures images at 50 MP resolution. Additionally, the device is equipped with a 64 MP auxiliary camera with an infrared illuminator for night vision.

The device's performance relies on the modern MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor. For user convenience, the smartphone is equipped with a high-quality 6,67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other technical details and capabilities are expected to be officially announced later.

According to the source, the RugOne Xsnap 7 Pro smartphone will be showcased on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform on September 7th of this year. Early buyers will be able to pre-order this unique gadget for 800 euros. Global sales are planned to start in October, with a price of 1000 USD.

UlefoneSmartphoneAction CameraTechnologyGadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
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