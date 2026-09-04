The Strangest Discoveries That Amazed the Scientific World: New Ig Nobel Prize Laureates

The new winners of the prestigious Ig® Nobel Prize, traditionally awarded for the most unusual and paradoxical discoveries that "first make you laugh, then make you think," have been officially announced. The scientific works included in the list published on the organization's website are as amusing as they are impressive: the nutritional power of cockroach milk, thousands of pairs of underwear buried to determine soil quality, 3D printer nozzles made from mosquito proboscises, and the complex aerodynamics of nose blowing.

Technology and Physics: 3D printer from a mosquito proboscis and a splash-free urinal

This year's awards highlighted unusual solutions in engineering and applied physics:

“Necro-printing” and the mosquito proboscis: The Technology prize was awarded to an international group of scientists led by Justin Puma. They successfully used mosquito proboscises as microscopic, high-precision 3D printing nozzles. It turns out that these natural proboscises can withstand immense internal pressure and outperform artificial alternatives in printing quality. The scientists even suggest testing the proboscises of tsetse flies and bed bugs for the same purpose.

Splash-free urinal: The Physics prize went to Randy Hurd, Zhao Pan, Ted Truscott, and Kavishan Turairaja. Through hundreds of physical experiments and computer simulations, they created a prototype of a special urinal that prevents liquid particles from splashing at all.

Food and Dangerous Biology: Cockroach milk and snake testing

Scientists studying nature's mysterious phenomena reached sensational conclusions:

3 times more powerful than cow's milk: The Chemistry prize was awarded to researchers who analyzed crystal proteins in the milk of a viviparous cockroach species. It was determined that cockroach milk contains three times more nutritional energy and beneficial elements than regular cow's milk.

Carefully stepping on venomous snakes: The Biology laureates conducted years of dangerous experiments, stepping on the bodies of venomous snakes at different times of the day and at various temperatures to study the likelihood of them attacking.

Human Body and Medicine: Aerodynamics of nose blowing and underwear research

Discoveries presented in human health and ecology also surprised everyone:

The science of nose blowing (posthumous): The Medicine prize was awarded to the late Japanese doctor Tokuji Unno for his scientific paper titled "How to blow your nose — an aerodynamic study of nose blowing." The doctor mathematically calculated the pressure and airflow in this process.

1,000 pairs of underwear buried in 25 countries: The Soil Science prize winners buried 1,000 identical pairs of underwear in various soils across more than 25 countries and dug them up after two months. The true fertility of the soil was evaluated based on the rate of fabric decomposition and microbial activity.

Psychology, scents, and kisses: From the rich stealing candy to the scent of teenagers

Researchers studying society and human behavior were also in the spotlight:

The rich and children's candy: Economics researchers provided evidence that people with high social status and wealth are often more prone to stealing candy intended for children and engaging in other minor unethical behaviors.

The scent of babies and teenagers: Olfactory scientists scientifically proved that babies naturally smell very pleasant to parents, while teenagers, conversely, emit a negative and unpleasant odor.

The precise biomechanics of kissing: Biomechanics researchers observed ants, birds, polar bears, and primates to develop a single, precise definition of the kissing process.

Cruelty toward someone you dislike: The Peace Prize was awarded to researchers who proved that people value and respect friends more if they are ruthless and harsh toward people they dislike.

Which of these strange discoveries do you think could truly change the human lifestyle in the future: cockroach milk, the 3D printer made from a mosquito proboscis, or the splash-free urinal? Leave your thoughts in the comments!