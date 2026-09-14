Carlo Ancelotti confirms the end of Neymar's international career

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Carlo Ancelotti confirms the end of Neymar's international career

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has officially announced that the era of forward Neymar in the national team has come to an end. Following a disappointing World Cup campaign, it is emphasized that the time has come for the five-time world champions to make a radical shift and rely on younger players. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

In an interview with CNN Esportes, the experienced specialist stated that the Brazilian leader decided to leave the national team of his own volition. According to Ancelotti, it is impossible to find a direct replacement for a unique talent like Neymar, and filling this void will be difficult.

A step towards a new generation

With Neymar's departure, a new chapter is opening in Brazilian football. The coaching staff, together with sporting director Rodrigo Caetano, has drawn up a plan to radically renew the team ahead of the 2030 World Cup. In recent squad selections, veteran players have been sidelined in favor of promising youth from the domestic league and Europe.

According to Ancelotti's plan, the main focus will now be on young players born in 2004, 2005, and 2006. Even teenagers born in 2008 with immense potential are under the coaches' supervision, with plans to integrate them into the squad gradually, taking their age into account.

Prioritizing team play

Goal.com reports that one of the main problems during the Neymar era was relying solely on the individual skill of one player to decide the outcome of matches. Carlo Ancelotti is putting an end to this tradition, emphasizing that in modern football, collective effort, rather than individual talent, is of decisive importance.

The Italian specialist noted that while individual skill increases the chances of winning, modern football does not forgive a lack of team discipline. For this reason, hard work is underway to build a strong and cohesive team for the future.

The new approach will be tested in upcoming matches. In games against Australia and India, the coaching staff plans to give opportunities to several new players to evaluate their long-term potential.

NeymarCarlo AncelottiBrazilNational TeamFootball
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