Samsung Galaxy S24 flagships receive new AI features

·32·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S24 flagships receive new AI features

South Korean company Samsung has begun the software update process for its previous generation flagships. According to ixbt.com, the second beta version (ZZI4) of the One UI 9 interface has started rolling out for the Galaxy S24 smartphone series. This update is significant as it provides owners of two-year-old devices with advanced AI capabilities previously exclusive to the latest gadgets. This is reported by news source.

In the global technology market, users highly value the longevity and relevance of their devices. Samsung consistently provides its flagship models with new software solutions. It has been revealed that through this current beta update, a number of interesting features expected in the upcoming Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold8 models have also arrived on Galaxy S24 devices.

Expansion of AI capabilities

The new software includes several notable changes aimed at meeting users' daily needs. Specifically, the updated system has been enriched with the following features:

  • Now Nudge — an assistant feature that provides users with contextual tips when needed.
  • My Fan Cam — expands camera capabilities and simplifies content creation.
  • Now Brief — allows for the customization of personalized information cards.
  • Call Brief — takes the process of handling voice calls to a new level.
The introduction of these features significantly improves the smartphone user experience and helps automate daily tasks. The gradual implementation of AI tools on older models is being positively received by technology enthusiasts.

Currently, as this software is being distributed in test mode, some minor bugs may occur. However, the company plans to release a stable version for all users once the beta testing is complete. This allows Galaxy S24 owners to enjoy the latest features without having to purchase a new device.

SamsungGalaxy S24One UI 9TechnologyArtificial Intelligence
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Abror Shuhratov
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