"Kapalagim" Surpasses 1 Million in 3 Days — Oybek and Nigora in the Spotlight (video)

·51·Culture
"Kapalagim" Surpasses 1 Million in 3 Days — Oybek and Nigora in the Spotlight (video)

Singers Oybek and Nigora presented their new track "Kapalagim" to their fans. Uploaded to their YouTube channel on October 12, the song managed to capture listeners' attention in a short period.

The song "Kapalagim" was warmly received by fans and prompted many positive comments. Within three days of being posted on YouTube, the track gathered over 1 million views.

The new track has sparked great interest among the singers' fans and quickly caught the attention of a wide audience.

OybekNigoraKapalagimYouTube
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