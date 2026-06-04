Who Wished for Oybek and Nigora to Have Five Children at Their Wedding?

·301·Culture
Who Wished for Oybek and Nigora to Have Five Children at Their Wedding?

Singers Oybek and Nigora shared sincere thoughts about their family and children during the "Omon-omon" program interview.

During the conversation, one of the hosts asked Oybek, "Do you currently have five children?" The singer gave a short and clear answer: "No, four."

After that, the host jokingly laughed and said, "God willing, there will be five." Another host recalled that a singer had wished for them to have five children at their wedding.

Nigora asked curiously, "Who was it? Tohir Usmonov?" The host rejected this guess and replied, "Umidaxon."

During the conversation, Nigora revealed another interesting fact. She asked the hosts, "Do you know who our first baby was?" They waited curiously for the answer.

Nigora said, "Who were you just talking about? We were the first to welcome Umidaxon's children. We still remember that first baby."

It is reported that the baby has now grown up significantly and has even reached school age.

The conversation was received with great interest by fans and sparked warm discussions on social media.

OybekNigoraTohir UsmonovUmidaxonOmon-omon
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Charos
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