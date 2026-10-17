“We were raised by our mothers' rolling pins” — Yulduz Usmonova criticizes certain psychologists (video)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova has criticized some of the specialists giving advice on psychology today. The singer emphasized that not everyone who reads a few books becomes a real psychologist.

“We keep talking about psychologists, but today there are many liars and fraudsters. When have you ever seen a psychologist raise someone? We were raised by our mothers' rolling pins. My dear child, you have only just come out of swaddling clothes, you are still in diapers. You still have a long way to go before becoming a psychologist. Yet everyone is sitting around giving lessons. I have another thing to say to these psychologists,” the singer stated.

The journalist jokingly added, “Even if you don't say it yourself, your songs already do.”

Continuing her thoughts, Yulduz Usmonova noted that human upbringing and psychology are extremely complex fields.

“No, no, no! My dear child, people need to be guided and reminded. You can't just learn about life from reading books. Psychology has no limits. Human psychology is such that it has no boundaries. There are a million people, a million opinions, a million characters, a million thoughts, a million logics. People may resemble one another, but they are never the same,” the artist concluded.

The singer's remarks sparked discussions on social media. In the comments, many followers supported her views, emphasizing the importance of life experience and an individual approach in human upbringing.