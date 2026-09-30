Yulduz Usmonova: “Perhaps this is not your sustenance” (video)

·1·Culture
Yulduz Usmonova: “Perhaps this is not your sustenance” (video)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan, famous singer Yulduz Usmonova, in one of her interviews, shared her thoughts on financial responsibility in the family, parents' attitude towards their children, and sustenance (rizq).

According to the singer, there is usually one person in a family who provides for the household more than others. In her opinion, this can be either a man or a woman. As for parents, even if one of their children earns more, they try to treat all their children equally.

“I used to be offended by my mother too. 'Open your eyes, for a mother all children are the same.' She would take from the one who earns and give to her child who has no money. That's the law. You shouldn't think, 'My mother is taking from me, she's not willing to share with me, she doesn't love me.' No, she is willing to share with her child so that things are equal,” Yulduz Usmonova said.

Comparing the person who carries the main financial burden in the family to a “locomotive,” the singer emphasized that this task does not necessarily have to fall solely on a man.

“There is one locomotive that pulls the family and the household. Whether it's a man or a wife. Men often start complaining when their wives keep twisting their arms. Wives should also keep quiet sometimes. Open your eyes, your husband is providing for you, perhaps this is not your sustenance,” the singer expressed.

Yulduz Usmonova also touched upon the issue of wealth and sustenance in a person's life, emphasizing that all the riches accumulated in the world do not go with a person after death.

“Even a cat has its sustenance. It is also provided with sustenance. It is written in the book: 'You accumulate the world, what you eat is yours, the rest remains.' You won't even take your socks with you. Even the torn ones remain. They set things on fire, they loot,” she said.

The singer's remarks sparked discussions on social networks as well. Many followers wrote that they supported her words.

Yulduz UsmonovaPeople's Artist of Uzbekistanwealth and sustenancefinancial responsibility in the family
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