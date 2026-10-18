Is the "tiger" tattoo on Yulduz Usmonova's shoulder real or a sticker? The singer responds (video)

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Is the "tiger" tattoo on Yulduz Usmonova's shoulder real or a sticker? The singer responds (video)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova, in an interview with "IntervyuTV", spoke about the tiger tattoo on her shoulder. The singer shared that she got it while living in the Netherlands, and made no secret of regretting it today.

During the conversation, the journalist asked whether the image of a tiger seen on her right shoulder in earlier photos was a tattoo or a temporary sticker. Yulduz Usmonova revealed that it is a real tattoo.

"It's not a sticker. It turns out I got the tattoo while I was living in the Netherlands. I still can't get rid of it. Those who want to get a tattoo, please don't. It's a very nasty thing. Where haven't I been, but now nothing else besides lasers has been invented. It can't be completely removed. Half of it is gone, and the rest has just faded," the singer said.

Calling this act one of her youthful mistakes, the artist offered advice to today's youth based on her own experience.

"I will tell you one thing: I made various mistakes in my youth, I went through a lot of things. I strove forward. I got the tattoo during that foolish period. Don't do this. This is foolishness," she emphasized.

The host praised the singer for openly admitting her mistake as an act of bravery. In response, Yulduz Usmonova stated that a person is primarily accountable before their conscience and God.

"Whether I admit my mistake in front of you or not, how can I not admit it before God? I still have to answer to Him. If my mistake serves as a lesson to others, let them learn from it. Don't do such things, try to listen to the words of elders," the singer said.

This confession also sparked discussions among social media users. In the comments, many followers praised the artist for admitting her mistake without hiding it.

Yulduz UsmonovaIntervyuTVtattooNetherlands
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