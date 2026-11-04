Yulduz Usmonova gives an unexpected answer to a question about her tattoo (video)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova spoke about the tattoo on her body, expressing regret over her decision. The artist clarified that it is not a sticker, but a real tattoo.

During the interview, she was asked whether the image on her body was a tattoo or a temporary sticker. In response, the singer revealed that she got the tattoo while living in the Netherlands (Holland).

She stated that she has not been able to remove the tattoo yet and has not found any effective method other than laser removal.

"In my youth, I was headstrong and made that decision. I still haven't been able to remove it. It's a very nasty thing. My advice to those who want to get a tattoo is: don't do it, don't repeat the mistake I made," the singer emphasized.

Thus, Yulduz Usmonova highlighted that decisions made with youthful impulsiveness can cause discomfort even years later, offering advice based on her own experience to those considering getting a tattoo.