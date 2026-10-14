Yulduz Usmonova reveals who the heir to her songs is (video)

In one of her interviews, singer Yulduz Usmonova spoke about what she always tells her daughter and her attitude towards her songs.

“I always tell my daughter one thing: you cannot be the owner of my songs. God gave me this blessing to serve the people. You will protect me and my songs, and strive to ensure they are not distorted or changed. But you will help them serve the people, I always say.

Of course, the true heir to my songs is our people, our state. Therefore, I have never been against anyone performing my songs. I have never asked anyone for royalties, nor do I think that money should come from my songs being performed.

A song is sung — it is like a fired bullet. It has flown away from you, now you cannot bring it back. It has turned into a flying bird and found its owner. You cannot take its money or its gratitude, because this happens by the will of God. This is not by your wish.

Are there few people who sing like me? How many are there who sing like Sherali Jo'rayev? There are many singers. But not everyone has a sharp arrow. The one who makes it sharp is God,” said the singer.