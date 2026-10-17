What gift did Feruza Normatova receive from her husband on their first wedding anniversary? (video)

·56·Culture
What gift did Feruza Normatova receive from her husband on their first wedding anniversary? (video)

Actress and blogger Feruza Normatova announced that it has been one year since her marriage. On her Instagram page, she showed the precious rings gifted by her husband in honor of the anniversary.

The video published by the actress shows her opening a box given by her husband. Taking another small box out of it, Feruza showed that it contained expensive rings. Later, she also shared pictures of herself wearing the rings with her subscribers.

Feruza Normatova left heartfelt wishes for her husband under the photos and video.

"During this year, I haven't regretted choosing you even for a second, Alhamdulillah. May we be together for at least 60 winters and springs as well, my dear husband," the actress wrote.

Her subscribers also congratulated Feruza Normatova in the comments on her first year of family life, wishing the couple happiness and a long life.

A woman in a hijab is showing the rings in a small box and wearing them on her finger.

For reference, on October 15, 2025, the grand wedding ceremony of actress and blogger Feruza Normatova and MMA fighter Olloyor Abdusharipov took place.

Feruza NormatovaOlloyor AbdusharipovMMAWedding ceremony
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Amira Rashidova's daughter Samira got married (video)Amira Rashidova's daughter Samira got married (video)26 September 10:56Feruza Normatova celebrated her birthday with her husband in Turkey (video)Feruza Normatova celebrated her birthday with her husband in Turkey (video)1 October 07:37Feruza Normatova awarded the 'El-yurt faxri' title (video)Feruza Normatova awarded the 'El-yurt faxri' title (video)25 May 06:47Feruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cakeFeruza Normatova amazed with a huge 200-kilogram cake31 August 12:17Feruza Normatova speaks openly about her husband's childFeruza Normatova speaks openly about her husband's child30 April 13:27Feruza Normatova issues sharp response to rumors regarding her husbandFeruza Normatova issues sharp response to rumors regarding her husband29 April 15:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years