What gift did Feruza Normatova receive from her husband on their first wedding anniversary? (video)

Actress and blogger Feruza Normatova announced that it has been one year since her marriage. On her Instagram page, she showed the precious rings gifted by her husband in honor of the anniversary.

The video published by the actress shows her opening a box given by her husband. Taking another small box out of it, Feruza showed that it contained expensive rings. Later, she also shared pictures of herself wearing the rings with her subscribers.

Feruza Normatova left heartfelt wishes for her husband under the photos and video.

"During this year, I haven't regretted choosing you even for a second, Alhamdulillah. May we be together for at least 60 winters and springs as well, my dear husband," the actress wrote.

Her subscribers also congratulated Feruza Normatova in the comments on her first year of family life, wishing the couple happiness and a long life.

For reference, on October 15, 2025, the grand wedding ceremony of actress and blogger Feruza Normatova and MMA fighter Olloyor Abdusharipov took place.