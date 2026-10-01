Feruza Normatova celebrated her birthday with her husband in Turkey (video)

Actress Feruza Normatova turned 37 on September 27. She celebrated her birthday on a yacht with her husband in Turkey. The actress posted moments from her birthday on her Instagram page.

The video captures Feruza Normatova celebrating her birthday with her husband on a yacht, enjoying festive moments.

Underneath the video, the actress noted that she could not fully convey the emotions of her gratitude day, writing that she shares her happy moments only with people who love her and rejoice in her happiness.

"I cannot show every emotion of my gratitude day, every happy moment gifted to me by my beloved. I might highlight some for people who love me and rejoice in my happiness. But the evil eye is real. In fact, keeping it all safe is in our own hands with the permission of my Lord," wrote Feruza Normatova.

The actress's followers also congratulated her on her birthday, sending warm wishes in the comments.

For reference, Feruza Normatova was born on September 27, 1989, in the city of Baxt, Syrdarya Region. The actress has starred in TV series such as "Mendirman Jaloliddin", "Fitna", "Paxmoq kelin", "Zaharli tomchilar", and "Ojiza".