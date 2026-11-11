Feruza Yusupova celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband (video)

Actress Feruza Yusupova shared joyful news with her followers. It turns out that today marks two years since she and her husband started their family.

The actress announced this on her Instagram page. Dressed in matching outfits with her daughter Shamsiya, she welcomed her husband and performed the traditional "kelinsalom" (bride's greeting). Posting the video of these heartfelt moments, Feruza Yusupova wrote in the caption:

"Today marks two years since our wedding. May all united hearts always be happy together."

The actress's followers are also congratulating her on this happy date, wishing her family happiness and peace.